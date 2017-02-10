Comcast reports 911 outage in western Washington, Spokane

Comcast logo (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Comcast reported 911 call outages in Western Washington and Spokane Friday afternoon.

The outage only affects Comcast VOIP customers.

Counties potentially affected include Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, and Whatcom.

.@ComcastWA reporting 911 outage in Western Wash & Spokane ONLY EFFECTING COMCAST VOIP (Phone) CUSTOMERS. See attachment for full counties pic.twitter.com/VbJpnVsNCj — WA Emergency Mgmt (@waEMD) February 11, 2017

If residents need to call 911, they should report it to their local non-emergency number.

