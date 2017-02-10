KGW
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Comcast reports 911 outage in western Washington, Spokane

KING 5:49 PM. PST February 10, 2017

SEATTLE – Comcast reported 911 call outages in Western Washington and Spokane Friday afternoon.

The outage only affects Comcast VOIP customers.

Counties potentially affected include Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, and Whatcom.

If residents need to call 911, they should report it to their local non-emergency number.

Copyright 2017 KING

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories