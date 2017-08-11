Closures on day of solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Owners upset after dog killed in dog park
-
KGW evening forecast 8-10-17
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
Paralyzed from the waist down and hiking PCT
-
Fire burning vacant building in Old Town
-
Oregon's past solar eclipses
-
Centennial Dist. drops 'Lynch' from two schools
-
Trump: N. Korea faces 'fire and fury' if threat persists
-
Historic Portland firehouse catches fire
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
More Stories
-
Paul Ryan, Greg Walden to hold joint fundraiser in PortlandAug 11, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Police searching for runaway teen, former sex…Aug 11, 2017, 2:44 p.m.
-
Bring cash. Eclipse crowds may crash cloud-based…Aug 11, 2017, 9:12 a.m.