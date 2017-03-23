PORTLAND, Ore. -- Think back to 1985. Ronald Reagan was president and "Careless Whisper" by George Michael was at the top of the charts.

It is also when Cleveland High School got their new band uniforms.

“It’s really important to make a good public impression,” said Drum Major Georgia Hastie

The uniforms were made before any of these students were born.

“I don't really know where it has been so a little bit grimy,” said 3rd Chair Clarinet Izzy Schulenburg

They say the wool uniforms don't fit every student and they cost parents a small fortune to dry clean.

They've been working every angle to raise money for new uniforms; from booster clubs to charity jam sessions. They are still $40,000 short.

“They play fantastic,” said Band Leader Gary Riler. “So why not put them in something that shows they are as fantastic as they play.”

Riler said they don't receive any funding from the school district so the band is on its own to raise the money. He hopes the community sees the value in supporting the program. “They learn that whole sense of community. They learn it’s not about me, but it is about us. I think we are losing that today. That's why I think this is important.”

He says the quest for better uniforms has helped bring the ensemble closer together. They plan to march through Disneyland next spring.

“We don't have enough of the old uniforms so not everyone would get their own and that would look unprofessional,” said Hastie.

They hope they'll be dressed to impress by then.

