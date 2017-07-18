West Linn police officer placed on leave amid investigation

(Photo: thinkstock.com)

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a West Linn police lieutenant is now on paid administrative leave and is under investigation for possible city policy violations related to allegations that led the city to place the department chief on leave last month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lt. Mike Stradley, who heads the department's uniformed patrol division, was placed on leave Friday.

West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus was placed on leave in June.

Several city officials have declined to offer details of the possible violations.

West Linn Mayor Russ Axelrod said the Stradley investigation is linked to allegations involving Timeus, but said he didn't know what they are or who is conducting the investigations.

Stradley has been with the West Linn Police Department since July 2011. He previously worked at the Portland Police Bureau for 25 years. Timeus has been chief since 2005.

© 2017 KGW-TV