Retired Clackamas County detective faces misconduct charges

Retired Clackamas County detective Jeff Green (Photo: file)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A retired detective with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is facing misconduct charges.

Prosecutors filed five counts of official misconduct in the second degree, a misdemeanor against Jeffrey Green.

Court documents indicate the alleged misconduct occurred between January and September of 2014.

Green was a longtime detective and acting spokesman for the agency. He retired from the sheriff’s office in April 2015, while under investigation by the sheriff's office, according to Sgt. Brian Jensen, current spokesman for CCSO.

The misconduct charges involve “failing to cause an investigation to be made to determine the nature and cause of the reported abuse of a child,” stated the District Attorney’s Information filed on Thursday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Department has not yet seen details of the investigation, Jensen said.

"At the time of his retirement the Sheriff’s Office had an active internal affairs investigation of Green’s work place conduct that involved possible administrative violations of Sheriff’s Office policies," Jensen said. "When information from that investigation implicated potential criminal behavior the Sheriff’s Office asked the Milwaukie Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation. We appreciate the assistance of the Milwaukie Police Department in this matter. To date the Sheriff’s Office has not received a copy of the Milwaukie investigation and we learned of the District Attorney’s criminal charges at the same time as the public."

Green's defense lawyer, Bruce Shepley, declined to comment.

