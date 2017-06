ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Water rescue teams helped find two rafters who were reported missing Saturday evening in the Clackamas River.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the water rescue at 6:45 p.m. They found both rafters within an hour of arriving on scene at Milo McIver State Park near Estacada.

