Missing girl, 14, hasn't been seen since leaving Clackamas HS

Reina Reveles (Photo: Milwaukie Police)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger and hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Reina Reveles lives in Milwaukie but attends Clackamas High School. She was last seen in front of the high school at about 3:15 p.m. She left in an unknown direction, Milwaukie police said.

Reina is developmentally delayed, according to police, and requires daily medication that she does not have with her. She also requires a machine to help her breathe while sleeping, which she does not have.

She was described as 5-foot-2, 280 pounds, with green eyes and shorter brown hair. Reina was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray sweatshirt with "California" printed on the front, and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Reina’s whereabouts should call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.

© 2017 KGW-TV