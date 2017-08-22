KGW
Close

Missing boy, 4, last seen at Milwaukie MAX station

KGW 7:20 PM. PDT August 22, 2017

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen at the Southeast Park Avenue MAX station in Milwaukie.

The boy’s name is Anthony, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He was described as black with corn rows, wearing a blue shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Search and rescue deputies are looking for Anthony as well as detectives. The MAX station is located at 2750 SE Park Ave.

The sheriff’s office said a picture of Anthony is not available.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories