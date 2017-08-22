Missing boy, 4, last seen at Milwaukie MAX station

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen at the Southeast Park Avenue MAX station in Milwaukie.

The boy’s name is Anthony, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He was described as black with corn rows, wearing a blue shirt, white shorts and black shoes.

Search and rescue deputies are looking for Anthony as well as detectives. The MAX station is located at 2750 SE Park Ave.

The sheriff’s office said a picture of Anthony is not available.

