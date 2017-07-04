Suspect threatens his family with ax in Damascus

Mario Reyes-Orozco

DAMASCUS, Ore. -- A man believed to be under the influence of drugs threatened his family with an ax on July 4 before barricading himself inside a home.

The Clackamas County sheriff's office responded to a domestic disturbance report in the 18,000 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road at 12:15 p.m. The caller told police her brother, 35-year-old Mario Reyes-Orozco, was on drugs and trying to hit the rest of his family with an ax.

Deputies were able to get the family out of the home but Reyes-Orozco locked all the doors to the house and refused to talk to police.

According to the sheriff's office, Reyes-Orozco armed himself with multiple weapons, including the ax and a fireplace poker.

The Clackamas County SWAT team and hostage negotiations team responded to the scene. A K9 named Grimm found Reyes-Orozco in the house, but the suspect refused to surrender and hit Grimm with a pipe.

Reyes-Orozco was taken into custody by SWAT members Tuesday night, police said. He is facing charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a law enforcement animal.

No one in the family was hurt.

Grimm has swelling from being hit by the pipe and is being evaluated for injuries, police said.

Sunnyside Road in Damascus was closed during the standoff. It reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

K9 Grimm

