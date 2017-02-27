Man rescued from Clackamas River after trying to retrieve boat

(Photo: Mike Benner, KGW)

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Rescue crews pulled a man from the Clackamas River after he jumped into the water to retrieve a boat that floated away from the shore at Clackamette Park Monday evening.

A witness told emergency dispatchers that the man was swimming toward the boat but appeared to be struggling in the water. A second man jumped into the river to help him.

The second man made it to the boat and pulled himself aboard. He grabbed the other man but could not pull him into the boat.

Rescue boat operators arrived and pulled the man from the water. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was in serious condition but conscious and alert Monday night, according to Sgt. Nate Thompson with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The other man was treated at the scene.

Both men are in their 60s, Thompson said. They are not from the area. Their names were not immediately released.

