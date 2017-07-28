Fire damages former Street of Dreams home in Oregon City

Firefighters found flames shooting out of the home.

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Fire ripped through an Oregon City home once featured in Street of Dreams on Friday morning.

No one was hurt. A dog was reported missing after the fire. Neighbors said they saw it run out of the home.

Clackamas firefighters responded to the fire on Grasle Road at around 9:20 a.m. and found flames shooting out of the roof of the 5,700-square-foot home.

There was no sprinkler system in the attic.

Firefighters said a sprinkler system was installed in the house, but there were no sprinklers in the attic.

The home suffered “significant damage,” firefighters said, but a damage estimate was not immediately released.

It took crews over an hour to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The house was featured in the Street of Dreams back in 2007. Street of Dreams shows upscale homes in the Portland area, and has been a summer event since 1975, according to its website.

What the home looked like before the fire. (Photo: Clackamas County Fire District #1)

© 2017 KGW-TV