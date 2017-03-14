Family seeks help finding Estacada teen missing since Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Clackamas County man was reported missing after running away Sunday morning, wearing only pajama pants.

Family members said 18-year-old Brandon Powell left his home on Southwest Ivy Road in Estacada around 5:30 a.m.

Police said Powell’s family reported the teen had just smoked a dab, which is a highly concentrated marijuana extract.

“He said that he was just walking outside to get some air,” said his 16-year-old brother, Isaac Powell. “As soon as he hit the street, he kind of just ran.”



On Monday night, friends gathered to support Powell’s family.

“Brandon's a great kid, big heart,” said family friend Liz Benedick.

Benedick and others organized a search effort for Powell. They hired private K-9 search and rescue contractor, Harry Oakes, who focused on Timber and McIver parks Monday.

“The track goes erratic, like a person who's not thinking straight and going in circles,” said Oakes. “Brandon was just in pajama bottoms…so our main concern is hypothermia and his mental state.

"If he's curled up in the bushes somewhere, we want to find him.”

Loved ones started a GoFundMe account to sustain the search for Powell.

“I don't want to think that he's in a river or lake,” said Benedick. “I’m hoping that they find him in a safe place somewhere.”

Isaac Powell agreed. He asked that everyone in the area take a minute to check their yards, sheds and outbuildings for Brandon.

“I haven't had a father since I was two,” said Powell. “He is who I look up to… so it would mean a lot.”

Brandon Powell is described as light-skinned African American, about 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.



