Clackamas firefighters rescue woman from burning home

Clackamas Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman from this burning home by lowering her from a second-story window. (KGW Drew Carney)

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. -- Firefighters busted out a second-story window and used ropes to lower a woman to safety from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 9000 block of Top Of Scott Street about 4 a.m. and arrived to find big flames coming from the home, said Clackamas fire spokesman Steve Hoffeditz,

Two people outside told firefighters there was still a woman inside the home. She was found in an upstairs bedroom. Flames by then were so intense that a decision was made that the only way out was a second-story window, he said.

As firefighters on the ground were placing the ladder in the window, flames were already coming out of it, he said. After the woman was lowered, firefighters bailed out the same window.

Ropes were used to lower the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not available.

Clackamas Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman from this burning home by lowering her from a second-story window. (KGW Drew Carney)

Flames were coming out of a second-story window as Clackamas County Fire crews raced to lower a woman trapped in a bedroom. (KGW Drew Carney)

© 2017 KGW-TV