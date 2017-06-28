Sleeping pods for homeless veterans planned in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore – Clackamas County is moving forward with a plan to provide temporary transitional shelter for homeless veterans, through a partnership with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities was picked because it had the most feasible grant application: It proposed constructing 30 sleeping pods, a community kitchen, showers and restrooms, as well as a community room and fully-equipped work shed on-site.

The goal is to have 15 sleeping pods ready before December 2017. The rest of the pods will be built on-site by the first veterans who live there.

The community will be at the south end of Southeast 115th Avenue near the Fred Meyer Distribution Center, on Clackamas County Development Agency property.

The sleeping pods will be weather resistant, insulated and vented for all seasons. The county now begins negotiations with Catholic Charities to develop an operations plan.

During the 2016-17 budgeting process, the Board set aside $300,000 to help develop a shelter community for houseless veterans.

© 2017 KGW-TV