Car slams into side of Clackamas Taco Bell

Associated Press , KGW 2:30 PM. PST December 31, 2016

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) - No one was injured when a vehicle slammed into the side of a Clackamas Taco Bell restaurant.

The Clackamas Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday afternoon that they thought was for a car that ran into a retaining wall.

They arrived and found the vehicle had smashed into the side of the fast food restaurant.

The Hazardous Materials Team had to shut down the building's utilities, including natural gas, and evacuate the structure. Another team was called to evaluate the damaged wall.

Officials say neither the driver nor the people in the restaurant were injured.

