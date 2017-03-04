Two pedestrians struck in Fred Meyer parking lot; driver not cited

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Two men walking through an Oregon City Fred Meyer parking lot were struck by a car Saturday afternoon.
The men, 24 and 26 years old, were struck by a car going slower than 5 mph, according to Oregon City Police.
Clackamas Fire initially reported that the men were teens and they suffered traumatic injuries.
Police said one of the men may have suffered a leg injury. The other did not appear to be injured and rode in an ambulance with his friend.
The driver was not cited.
© 2017 KGW
