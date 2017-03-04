KGW
Two pedestrians struck in Fred Meyer parking lot; driver not cited

Nate Hanson , KGW 4:24 PM. PST March 04, 2017

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Two men walking through an Oregon City Fred Meyer parking lot were struck by a car Saturday afternoon. 

The men, 24 and 26 years old, were struck by a car going slower than 5 mph, according to Oregon City Police.

Clackamas Fire initially reported that the men were teens and they suffered traumatic injuries.

Police said one of the men may have suffered a leg injury. The other did not appear to be injured and rode in an ambulance with his friend.

The driver was not cited.

