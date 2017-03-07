Cities fighting back against Frontier Cable
Frontier Communications promised people they'd be able to buy their services but haven't lived up to the agreement. It's leaving many stuck with just one choice, but some cities in King and Snohomish Counties are fighting back.
KING 8:35 PM. PST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Margaritaville Latitude to open soon
-
SR-14 potholes so bad that drivers fear fatality
-
Man arrested on murder charge in Washougal
-
LOHS students walk out over racist graffiti
-
Grandson told police he killed grandmother
-
Portland at center of latest Uber controversy
-
Two pedestrians hit, one killed, overnight
-
Arts tax gets review from state supreme court
-
Refugees anxious over new travel order
More Stories
-
Ski areas get ready for busy spring breakMar. 7, 2017, 4:07 p.m.
-
Nike to launch ‘Pro Hijab' for Muslim women athletesMar. 7, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
-
Portland tree lighting bomb plot cited in Trump's…Mar. 7, 2017, 3:57 p.m.