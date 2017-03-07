KGW
Ciara shows off bare baby bump on Twitter

March 07, 2017

SEATTLE -- Ciara took to Twitter on Tuesday to show her bare baby bump to the Internet.  

In one of the photos captioned, "Just The 4 Of Us," Ciara holds her toddler Future, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kneels behind her holding her growing baby bump. 

The three photos come a few weeks after her very pregnant music video celebrating Whitney Houston

