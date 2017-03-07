Ciara shows off bare baby bump on Twitter

SEATTLE -- Ciara took to Twitter on Tuesday to show her bare baby bump to the Internet.
In one of the photos captioned, "Just The 4 Of Us," Ciara holds her toddler Future, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kneels behind her holding her growing baby bump.
Just The 4 Of Us. ❤️ @harpersbazaarus pic.twitter.com/LXwHz2DJQc— Ciara (@ciara) March 7, 2017
The three photos come a few weeks after her very pregnant music video celebrating Whitney Houston.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs