Chief suspended over training log discrepancy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City family searching for daughter who fled
-
Mayor places Chief Marshman on paid leave
-
John Canzano reacts to Ducks going to the Final Four
-
Fight, clashes at pro-Trump rally in Salem
-
Burglary Investigation: Part 2
-
Ducks fans celebrate Elite Eight win over Kansas
-
Tornado leaves trail of damage in Vancovuer
-
Update on Dobby
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Fight at pro trump rally
More Stories
-
ICE agents arrest 'Dreamer' at Portland home, ACLU saysMar 26, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
Teen girl dies after log rolls on top of her at Bandon beachMar 26, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Final Four? Believe it, Ducks fansMar 25, 2017, 10:10 p.m.