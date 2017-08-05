Wildfire closes popular trails in Crater Lake National Park

Crater Lake, Michael Brehm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning on the west boundary of Crater Lake National Park in southwestern Oregon has grown to 8 square miles and closed a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail as well as other popular trails.

About 300 personnel are assigned to the lightning-caused blaze burning in timber and that's expected to grow with high temperatures and windy conditions Saturday. It's 5 percent contained.

Officials say fire activity should decrease when flames reach the West Rim Road due to lighter fuels and numerous rock outcroppings.

Oregon has about a dozen active wildfires, the largest about 82 square miles burning in grass and juniper in sparsely populated southeastern Oregon.

About 270 personnel are assigned to that blaze and are focused on protecting sage grouse habitat and archaeological sites.

