Pilot, passenger killed in plane crash near Madras airport

Cell phone footage from a nearby campground caught the plume of smoke where a plane crashed near Madras

MADRAS, Ore. -- A plane has crashed roughly one mile south of the Madras airport, killing the pilot and a passenger inside, according to officials.

The plane crashed in Willow Creek Canyon near Bear Drive at 1:54 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Wreckage of the plane can be seen well below the lip of the south side of the canyon. Emergency personnel were staged above the site, and half a dozen people were seen nearer the site on side of the canyon.

A year ago, the pilot of a vintage biplane died at Madras airport while he was performing a low altitude loop as part of the Airshow of the Cascades. Pilot Marcus Bruce Paine, 61, crashed his Boeing Stearman on Aug. 27.

This year's airshow is Aug. 25 and 26.

