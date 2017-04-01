Prosecutors: Bend day care provider drugged children

court gavel (Photo: KGW)

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Prosecutors say an Oregon day care provider accused of regularly leaving infants and toddlers alone while she went tanning and to the gym forced the children to take medicine to induce sleep before she left.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities suspect 31-year-old January Neatherlin has been drugging children and leaving them alone while at her Bend day care, Little Giggles, illegally since 2014.

A Deschutes County deputy district attorney said in a memo the state had suspended Neatherlin's day care license in January 2014.

Neatherlin was indicted on more than 100 criminal counts in March. She was arrested after police found seven children ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years unsupervised in her home.

A Deschutes County judge Friday denied a motion to decrease Neatherlin's bail from $500,000.

