Milli Fire prompts evacuation warnings for Black Butte area

The Milli Fire burns near Sisters. (Photo: Zach Urness, Statesman Journal)

SISTERS, Ore. -- The increasingly dangerous Milli Fire made another run Monday, growing well beyond 10,000 acres and bringing a new round of evacuation warnings to Central Oregon, fire officials said.

The Level 1 evacuation, which means "get ready," includes all areas between State Highways 242 and 20, and west of Cold Springs Cuttoff Road, including the Black Butte Ranch area.

Highway 242 remains closed, while Highway 20 is open.

The new evacuations warnings join already-in-place evacuations that displaced around 600 people from their homes in the Sisters area last week.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sisters High School.

While most of Central Oregon was focused on the total solar eclipse Monday, the fire went on a wind-fueled run to the west and north between Lava Camp Lake and Black Crater Lake, officials said.

While the fire hasn't gotten closer to Sisters, it could move toward the Black Butte Ranch area, which has numerous homes now under the evacuation warning.

"This fire has surprised us numerous times," incident spokeswoman Kassidy Kern said. "There are just a lot issues between the terrain, dry fuels and, the biggest one, wind."

The fire was over 11,000 acres Tuesday morning. It is 23 percent contained.

Chetco Bar Fire

Oregon's largest active wildfire is burning more than 150 square miles in the southwestern corner of the state.

Three homes were lost in the fire. No one was hurt.

The fire has forced evacuations and burned much of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness. People living along Highway 101 north of Brookings were warned to evacuate Sunday after the fire made a westward push toward the coast.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved federal money to help reimburse the cost of the firefighting effort. Read more

