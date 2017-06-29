Livestream of swans nesting in Sunriver

END, Ore. (AP) - A nature center in central Oregon has set up its first wildlife camera near a swan's nest with two eggs that may hatch before Fourth of July.



The Bend Bulletin reports the Sunriver Nature Center will be livestreaming the nest on its Facebook page for nature lovers interested in watching the trumpeter swan couple, Chuck and Gracie, and their expected chicks.

Click here for the nature center's livestream

According the report, trumpeter swans nearly became extinct in the early 1900s. Last year, two out of four of the swans' eggs hatched.



The nature center bought its first wildlife camera for $7,000 with donations and funding from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Manager Jennifer Curtis says the center may also use the camera to capture live shots of beavers, birds of prey and other projects.

