Lack of food, medical care identified in 5-year-old Redmond girl's death

Associated Press , KGW 1:28 PM. PDT April 08, 2017

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Central Oregon authorities say a lack of food and medical attention contributed to the death of a 5-year-old girl whose parents face charges.

The Bulletin reports  that 33-year-old Estevan Garcia and 31-year-old Sacora Horn-Garcia of Redmond appeared in court Friday and are charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.

A judge ordered them held without bail. Garcia is the girl's father and Horn-Garcia her stepmother.

Officials say paramedics responding to a 9-1-1 call on Dec. 21 found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at a Redmond hospital.

The attorneys representing the couple declined to discuss the case Friday, and a judge later imposed a gag order.

