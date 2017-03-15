KGW
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Day care owner charged with leaving infants to go tanning

Associated Press , KGW 10:46 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 31-year-old Bend woman has been accused of leaving seven children at her home day care while she went tanning.

The Bulletin reports January Neatherlin was booked into jail Wednesday on child neglect, reckless endangerment, theft and criminal mistreatment charges.

Bend Police Lt. Jason Maniscalco says Neatherlin police received a tip that led them to set up surveillance outside the home and say officers watched as parents dropped off children.

Hours later police say they saw Neatherlin drive away and say she was found at a tanning salon.

Out of fear for the children's safety, police say officers entered the home and found seven unattended children ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years inside.

Detectives called the parents, who took their children to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories