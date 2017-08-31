Cycle Oregon cancels ride due to wildfires

This map shows the 2017 Classic Ride route. (Photo: Cycle Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Wildfires burning in Central Oregon and around the state have forced the cancelation of Cycle Oregon’s Classic Ride next month.

The 430-mile ride through the Cascades and around Crater Lake was planned for Sept. 9, but wildfire smoke made the air quality on the route unhealthy and hazardous, Executive Director Steve Schulz said. Previously planned alternative routes are also affected by wildfires.

More than 2,000 riders registered for the event.

The Cycle Oregon board and staff members made the decision to cancel the ride after consulting with state and local agencies.

This is the first time Cycle Oregon has canceled an event.

Schulz said organizers are still working to determine how riders will be compensated, because many of the costs to put on the ride have already been incurred and are not completely refundable. Organizers will send an update to registered riders next week.

The two dozen blazes around Oregon have forced the evacuations of more than 4,500 people.

