KGW
Close

3 security workers arrested in illegal raid at Symbiosis

Associated Press , KGW 4:18 PM. PDT August 24, 2017

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three security workers accused of illegally raiding an RV at the Symbiosis music festival in central Oregon.

Crook County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Jurgens tells Bend station KTVZ that the security workers detained a couple suspected of manufacturing drugs in the RV during the festival that drew tens of thousands of people.

He says the man and woman had not been manufacturing drugs and the security workers had no reason to restrain them. The man suffered an injury during the incident and was taken to a medical tent.

The three security workers have been charged with criminal trespass, and two face an additional charge of fourth-degree assault. Prosecutors are considering whether to also charge them with kidnapping.

Jurgens says the accused work for a company that was hired to provide security during the week-long festival that coincided with the eclipse.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories