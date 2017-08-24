3 security workers arrested in illegal raid at Symbiosis

From Prineville police, an aerial view of the Symbiosis festival

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three security workers accused of illegally raiding an RV at the Symbiosis music festival in central Oregon.

Crook County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis Jurgens tells Bend station KTVZ that the security workers detained a couple suspected of manufacturing drugs in the RV during the festival that drew tens of thousands of people.

He says the man and woman had not been manufacturing drugs and the security workers had no reason to restrain them. The man suffered an injury during the incident and was taken to a medical tent.

The three security workers have been charged with criminal trespass, and two face an additional charge of fourth-degree assault. Prosecutors are considering whether to also charge them with kidnapping.

Jurgens says the accused work for a company that was hired to provide security during the week-long festival that coincided with the eclipse.

© 2017 KGW-TV