Two teens killed, OSP trooper injured in Highway 101 crash

(Photo: Oregon State Police)

MILLINGTON, Ore. -- Two teenagers were killed and an Oregon State Police officer was injured in a crash on Highway 101 south of Coos Bay on Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., a sedan driving south on Highway 101 that was speeding crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an OSP truck driven by an off-duty officer. A third car tried to avoid the crash but sideswiped both cars.

The driver and passenger in the sedan, both 18-year-old men from the Coos Bay area, both died in the crash. A third passenger, a 16-year-old girl, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at River Bend Hospital in Eugene.

The police officer was treated fpr injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday night.

The four passengers in the third car, a man, woman and two children, were not injured.

Names of the deceased will not be released until family has been notified.

