Strange glowing sea creature filling Oregon Coast waters

A strange creature called a pyrosome has been appearing in abundance off the Oregon Coast. (Photos by Hilarie Sorensen/Samantha Zeman/NOAA)

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The ocean waters off the Oregon Coast are now full of strange looking creatures that set off a glow called pyrosomes, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials

A June blog post from the the agency's Northwest Fisheries Science Center says the creatures likely are here because of warm ocean conditions the past three years. A February blog post also details their emergence.

"Pyrosomes have become the center of attention with reports of them washing up on beaches, clogging up fishing and research gear, and causing a general sense of befuddlement for people who have been frequenting these waters for many years," writes researcher Hilarie Sorensen, "but to our knowledge, have never seen these creatures in such high densities off of the Oregon coast before."

The pyrosomes first started appearing in large numbers in 2015 and grew exponentially this year, she wrote. They greatest numbers are 40 to 150 miles offshore.

They feed on plankton and natural predators include dolphins, whales and fish. They submerge several hundred yards during the day and rise up to the surface at night.

