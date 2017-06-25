Police pursuit on Oregon coast ends with gunfire and suspect killed

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

FLORENCE, Ore. — Highway 126 outside Florence, Oregon, has re-opened after police were involved in the pursuit of a suspect and exchanged gunfire.

KVAL-TV reports that the pursuit began Saturday night.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said its deputies, the Florence police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were involved in a pursuit with a suspect.

It was not immediately known what sparked the chase.

Officials say at some point, the suspect fired shots at deputies. They returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says several officers were injured, but it wasn't related to the gunfire.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m. The road re-opened at 4 a.m. Sunday.

