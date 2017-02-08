Oregon Coast bracing for another round of high winds, flooding

Cities up and down the Oregon and southern Washington coast are bracing for another round of high winds and potential flooding overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 65 mph early Thursday morning.

Hector Balazquez, owner of Mariner Market in Cannon Beach, says it’s par for the course in an unusually brutal winter.

“It's been crazy weather,” he said. “We haven't had weather like this in the last ten years.”

The midweek storm comes just days after Astoria was hammered with snow and ice.

Coast dwellers say winter weather across the state has kept tourists at bay.

“The mountains have the snow and a lot of people go to the mountains,” said Cannon Beach Mayor Sam Streidel, who owns an art gallery in town. “They haven't done that for several years.”

It’s been tough for home builders, too.

Owners at ProSide Construction said Wednesday they’ve spent the season repeatedly re-weatherizing projects.

“We just gear up with this rain gear and keep going,” said foreman Alex Londura.

Some pointed out, it helps to keep perspective, a job that’s easier, remembering the severe weather that pre-empted Winter 2016-17.

“We've had some major high winds,” said Lisa Herr. “Manzanita had it worse. We didn't.”

She referenced October's EF 2 tornado that touched down in Manzanita.

Winds reached 130 mph, damaging more than 100 buildings.

No one was seriously hurt.

Fast forward to early February, coast-dwellers have a new mantra: It could be worse.

Still, first responders know, Wednesday night’s storm could pack a punch of its own.

“We start getting high winds. We start getting trees coming down, blocking roadways, taking powerlines with it,” said Division Chief of Training Marc Reckmann of Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue.

Reckmann added first responders are encouraging anyone who spots a downed powerline to avoid touching it and call the power company.

