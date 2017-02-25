Newport man killed in crash on Highway 101 (Photo: Oregon State Police)

NEWPORT, Ore. – A 40 year-old Newport man was killed after he lost control of his SUV and drove off an embankment Saturday morning.

Oregon State Police said Edgar Mendez Romero likely lost control of his Ford Explorer due to icy conditions.

The crash occurred a little after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 101, about four miles south of Newport.

Romero’s SUV slid sideways across the highway and went over the embankment, coming to rest on its top in a small creek, police said.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

(© 2017 KGW)