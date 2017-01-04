KGW
Girl killed after tree falls on Central Oregon Coast home

January 04, 2017

OTIS, Ore. -- A tree fell into a house Tuesday night, killing an 8-year-old girl, according to the North Lincoln Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 11:13 p.m. to a report of a tree that hand fallen onto a home, with a girl trapped inside. The home is located in Otis, on North Deerlane Drive. 

The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning helping her family.

Further information was not available.


