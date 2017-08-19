Family seeks help finding Tillamook man missing since July

TILLAMOOK, Ore. -- Police are asking for help finding a Tillamook-area man who has been missing since July 31 and is considered endangered.

Eric Daniel Prueitt, 41, was described as white, 5-foot-10 and about 150 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair.

His family members said Prueitt usually takes medication related to a past brain injury, but that he doesn't have that medication and may be confused, disoriented and frustrated. He is physically ill and may appear yellow with jaundice, the family's flyer reads.

"The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has pinged his cellphone several times but it continues to show no activity since July 27," said Lt. Gordon McCraw. "The last location provided by the cellphone company, which was east of the Cape Meares tower, was searched to no avail."

McCraw said the phone was turned off, and deputies are continuing to search places Preuitt has been known to frequent.

Anyone who has seen Eric Pruitt or knows where he is is asked to call the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at 503- 815-1911.

