KGW
Close
Breaking News Watch the Santa Tracker
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Coast Guard suspends search for man swept from Oregon shore

Associated Press , KGW 5:48 PM. PST December 23, 2016

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say the search for a 27-year-old man who was swept out to sea at the central Oregon Coast has been suspended.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that emergency crews searched by helicopter and boat for more than 15 hours after receiving a report that the man had fallen in the water and he was not in sight.

Officials say the man was last seen near Cape Perpetua on Thursday. His name was not released.

The search may resume pending additional information.

Weather at the time of the incident was reported as 15-foot seas and 10 mph winds.

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories