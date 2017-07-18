KGW
Coast Guard rescues fisherman who suffered heart attack

Associated Press , KGW 2:01 PM. PDT July 18, 2017

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hoisted a fisherman from a commercial vessel after he suffered a heart attack off the Oregon coast.

The captain of the Kandi Dawn requested Coast Guard help early Tuesday after the fisherman became ill 75 miles offshore of Lincoln City. The helicopter took the patient to the trauma center at OHSU Hospital in Portland.

Information about his condition was not immediately available.

