Coast Guard rescues fisherman who suffered heart attack

A Coast Guard helicopter. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hoisted a fisherman from a commercial vessel after he suffered a heart attack off the Oregon coast.

The captain of the Kandi Dawn requested Coast Guard help early Tuesday after the fisherman became ill 75 miles offshore of Lincoln City. The helicopter took the patient to the trauma center at OHSU Hospital in Portland.

Information about his condition was not immediately available.

#USCG aircrew medevacs an ill fisherman off a fishing vessel 75 miles west of Lincoln City, transfers to OHSU https://t.co/wPGr64ai8I pic.twitter.com/uq1hIoyzJs — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 18, 2017

