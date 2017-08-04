Cats start fires in Central Washington

Credit: Grant County District 13

Cats have started two separate fires in Grant County in the past several weeks. These fires are among many burning throughout the state during a busy wildfire season.

A cat caused serious damage near Ephrata Tuesday morning. After climbing up a power pole and starting a fire, several outbuildings, junk vehicles, and a camper were destroyed.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 17400 block of Rd B NW. Luckily, local fire crews got a handle on the flames before spreading to nearby homes.

A separate fire was started back on July 20, also by a cat.

County PUD says the cat climbed a power pole and sparked the fire in the dry brush below.

Several acres were burned.

