Cats start fires in Central Washington

Brian Price, KING 3:06 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

Cats have started two separate fires in Grant County in the past several weeks. These fires are among many burning throughout the state during a busy wildfire season.

A cat caused serious damage near Ephrata Tuesday morning. After climbing up a power pole and starting a fire, several outbuildings, junk vehicles, and a camper were destroyed.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 17400 block of Rd B NW. Luckily, local fire crews got a handle on the flames before spreading to nearby homes. 

A separate fire was started back on July 20, also by a cat. 

County PUD says the cat climbed a power pole and sparked the fire in the dry brush below. 

Several acres were burned.

