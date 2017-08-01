Caring for urban farm animals in extreme heat

PORTLAND, Ore. -- We all need to remember in this heat, when we feel hot our pets feel it too.

But it's not just dogs and cats we need to pay closer attention to in the triple-digit heat, we also need to watch our urban farm animals like backyard chickens and goats.

Keep in mind, they do spend most of their time outdoors.

Backyard chickens, for example, are very sensitive to the heat. Veterinarians say chickens should be checked-on often. In addition to shade and water, give them cool juicy fruit like watermelon to stay hydrated.

Mist them with cool water, but don't submerge them in water. And last but not least, recognize the signs of heat stress.

"Such as panting or if their wings are outstretched from their body they're trying to get heat dissipated from their core, that might be an indication they are overheated," said Ladan Mohammad-Zadeh who is a critical care specialist at Dove Lewis.

Backyard goats may be able to tolerate the heat a bit better, but they still need a little extra care in extreme heat.

That is what the Belmont Goats are getting this week. No longer on Belmont, you can now find them in the Lents neighborhood. But don't expect to visit them this week.

It's simply too hot.

"Our visiting hours for the week we usually have Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled so the goats don't have the stress of people," said Belmont Goats project manager Bix Frankonis.

In addition to keeping visitors away, Frankonis is keeping a close eye on the 14 goats, making sure they have plenty of fresh water to drink, food to eat and shade in which to rest.

And, of course, veterinarians stress the importance of never leaving your animals in your car in this kind of heat.

Ladan Mohammad-Zadeh said temperatures inside a car can quickly get up over 120 degrees, even with the windows open.

