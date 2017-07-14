KGW
Driver seriously injured after crash with train in Salem

Nate Hanson , KGW 9:56 PM. PDT July 14, 2017

SALEM, Ore. – One person was injured after the vehicle they were driving collided with a train in Salem Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Brooklake Road, east of Interstate 5.

Firefighters with Marion County Fire District No. 1 used the jaws of life to rescue the driver, who was taken to a Salem hospital with serious injuries. The driver has not been identified.

Brooklake Road is blocked in both directions in the area of the crash.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

