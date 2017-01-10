Car crashes into home, kills woman inside

Hole in brick wall of home where car crashed through.

SALEM, Ore. – Police are investigating a terrible crash this morning. A car came crashing through the wall of a home late Monday night, killing a woman inside. It appeared to be the garage of the home where the car landed, after coming down a fairly steep street. Others inside the home were uninjured.

Salem police say it was a man driving the vehicle that crashed through the brick wall. Firefighters came out to Southeast Sussex Avenue and Volcano Street, but they couldn't save the woman. The driver stayed at the scene. KGW will update this story as more information becomes available.