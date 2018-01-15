KGW
Bystanders rescue driver after semi crashes off I-84 into Columbia River

Jared Cowley, KGW 6:56 PM. PST January 15, 2018

CORBETT, Ore. — A crash on I-84 east of Corbett sent a semi through the guardrail, down an embankment and partially into the Columbia River on Monday night.

The crash happened at about 5:18 p.m.

Two bystanders went into the water to help get the driver out. She was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Two people in the car involved in the crash also went to the hospital.

Oregon State Police are on the scene and handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.
 

