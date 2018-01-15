Bystanders rescue driver after semi crashes off I-84 into Columbia River

CORBETT, Ore. — A crash on I-84 east of Corbett sent a semi through the guardrail, down an embankment and partially into the Columbia River on Monday night.
The crash happened at about 5:18 p.m.
Two bystanders went into the water to help get the driver out. She was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Corbett Fire has just responded to a semi vs car on I84 near MP 23.— Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) January 16, 2018
The semi went over the embankment into the Columbia River. pic.twitter.com/TwDrZSaOvM
Bystanders waded into the water and grabbed the driver of the semi. The driver has been transported to the hospital. Two occupants in the car were transported to the hospital.— Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) January 16, 2018
Two people in the car involved in the crash also went to the hospital.
Oregon State Police are on the scene and handling the investigation.
This story will be updated.
© 2018 KGW-TV
