Bystanders rescue 4-year-old boy from drowning

North Fork County Park (photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

LYONS, Ore. -- Four people helped rescue a 4-year-old boy after he went into the water and was swept away at North Fork County Park in east Marion County on Sunday afternoon.

The boy, who was standing next to his father and siblings at the water's edge, went into the water at about 3 p.m. when his father turned his head for a moment. The boy was quickly swept from the upper pool through the rapids and into the lower pool.

Jason McDade and Christian Lozano jumped in and pulled the boy out of the water. Kelda Klukis and Maryela Lozano began CPR on the boy, who was not breathing. Klukis is a certified nursing assistant and Lozano a registered nurse.

By the time paramedics arrived, the boy was breathing again. He was taken to Santiam Hospital and police say he will make a full recovery.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reminds visitors and residents that when playing in or around open water, please wear a life vest.

© 2017 KGW-TV