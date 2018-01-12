(Photo: turk_stock_photographer / Thinkstock, chargerv8)

PORTLAND, Ore. – If you bought a notebook computer, TV or monitor between 1995 and 2007, you may be entitled to a check.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum settled two lawsuits for a total of $36,900,000 with manufacturers of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors and cathode ray tubes (CRTs). The lawsuit alleged that the manufacturers illegally agreed upon the pricing of the flat panels and CRTs.

CRTs contain electron guns and are used to display images in many older-style TV monitors.

People who lived in Oregon between 1995 and 2007 are eligible to file claims.

The LCD notebooks or panels must have been purchased between 2002-2006, and the CRT screens must have been purchased between 1995-2007.

LCD and CRT claims must be filed separately. The deadline is April 2, 2018.

Claims are subject to audit and larger claims may require verification, according to the settlement terms.

