Burnside Bridge to close this weekend, reopen with restrictions

The Burnside Bridge. (Photo: Courtesy: Multnomah County)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Drivers trying to get across the Burnside Bridge in Portland this weekend will be faced with a closure.

Multnomah County officials said preparations will begin for structural, mechanical, electrical and surface repairs this Friday.

The Burnside Bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Once it reopens, there will be restrictions that will last two years until December 2019.

Two of the five lanes will be closed, leaving one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes. Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have to share paths on both sides.

“If the Burnside is feeling congested because of this construction, consider the Morrison. All six lanes are open now and [it has] a new deck. We're hoping people use that as an alternate,” said Mike Pullen, Spokesman for Multnomah County.

The goal of the $19-million Burnside Bridge Maintenance Project is to keep the nearly century old bridge in safe and working order for another 15-20 years.

Pullen said the improvements are not meant to help during an earthquake. There's a separate project aimed at that issue. It's in its infancy stages and could end up costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Pullen said the hope is that by the end of 2018, transportation officials will have 3-4 options to study.

Repairs on the Broadway Bridge will be wrapping up in February. Lanes on the Broadway Bridge have been closed on and off since last July as crews worked to replace the large steel wheels that help the bridge open for passing ships.

