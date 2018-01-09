Bullet fired at Salem City Hall over the weekend

(Photo: City of Salem)

SALEM, Ore. -- Salem police are investigating damage to two windows at the Salem Civic Center campus that may have been caused by gunfire.

A bullet hit a window on the northwest corner of Salem City Hall on Saturday, police said.

Authorities are also investigating similar damage, discovered Monday, to a westward-facing window on the Salem Public Library's main floor.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Lt. Shawn Adams briefed city council members on the shooting before their Monday meeting, saying a second pane of glass at City Hall stopped the bullet from completely penetrating that window.

"We do not feel this was a targeted event," Adams said.

The bullet struck around 7 p.m. Saturday. Police rushed to the scene but didn't find any suspects.

Police said in a press release Monday evening the window was hit "by what appears to be a bullet from a small-caliber firearm."

"The investigation into these incidents has not revealed any known targeting of city employees or ongoing or credible threats against the city," police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call the Salem Police Department at 503-588-6123.

Reach staff reporter Jonathan Bach by phone at 503-399-6714 or email at jbach@statesmanjournal.com

© 2018 KGW-TV