Brush fire near Ross Island Bridge closes SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Brush fire closes McLoughlin at Ross Island Bridge

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:08 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A brush fire near the Ross Island Bridge has closed all lanes of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in Portland.

The eastbound Ross Island Bridge ramp to southbound McLoughlin Boulevard is also closed.

About 20 minutes after Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire, they said crews had put it out.

The fire is south of the Ross Island Bridge, on the Springwater Trail. Crews are investigating what caused the fire. 

