Brush fire closes Highway 219 in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. -- Highway 219 is closed in both directions in Newberg due to a brush fire, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
They said the highway will be closed for awhile.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire was at 22755 SW Hillsboro Highway. Officials initially said no homes were threatened.
The north-south highway runs between Hillsboro and Woodburn.
This story will be updated.
