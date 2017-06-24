Brush fire closes Highway 219 in Newberg (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

NEWBERG, Ore. -- Highway 219 is closed in both directions in Newberg due to a brush fire, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

They said the highway will be closed for awhile.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the fire was at 22755 SW Hillsboro Highway. Officials initially said no homes were threatened.

The north-south highway runs between Hillsboro and Woodburn.

This story will be updated.

