Brookings man dies after spilled lumber causes crash on Highway 35

The scene of the crash on Highway 35 in Hood River County, Oregon, on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

A 66-year-old Brookings man died after crashing his motorcycle while trying to avoid spilled lumber on Highway 35 in Hood River County.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, U.S. Forest Service employee Denise Hilkey, 46, was driving south in a truck carrying a load of lumber on Highway 35. While taking a curve, the wood in the lumber rack spilled out of the truck and onto the road, partially blocking both lanes near milepost 62 on the highway.

The victim, 66-year-old David Bruce Hall of Brookings, was driving south in a Harley Davidson at the time of the spill. He crashed his motorcycle while trying to avoid the wood in the road. He was wearing protective equipment, police said, but he died despite lifesaving efforts.

