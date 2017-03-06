Boring, Ore. woman dies in U.S. 26 crash

Alexis Graham, 24, of Boring, Ore., died a crash late Sunday evening on U.S. 26 and Southeast Stone Road. (MCSO)

GRESHAM, Ore. -- A woman from Boring, Ore., died in a crash Sunday night on U.S. 26 and Southeast Stone Road.

Alexis Graham, 24, was eastbound on the highway about 10:45 p.m. in a 2000 Honda Accord and trying to make a left turn onto Stone Road.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner driven by David McGaw, 25, of Portland was westbound when Graham turned in front of him, causing a collision, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. McGaw was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. He was expected to survive.

Alcohol and speeding do not appear to be factors in the crash, the sheriff's office said. The highway was closed for four hours during the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash has been asked to call Deputy Stephen Hunter at 503-988-7300.

